HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Among Us To Be Huge Hit With PlayStation And Xbox Release

Among Us To Be Huge Hit With PlayStation And Xbox Release

By | 22 Oct 2021

Finally, Among Us is coming to PlayStation and Xbox.

First released on iOS and Android in June 2018 and ported to Nintendo Switch when the world was falling apart in December 2020, viral gaming phenomenon Among Us is ready for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles in December, says developer Innersloth.

A record half a billion fans played the social deduction game last November, making it the world’s most popular game.

If you haven’t jumped on board yet, teammates run around a space environment with the aim – not unlike life – to not get killed by other players pretending to be friends.

The release on PlayStation and Xbox is expected to be huge, as Sony flagged it last April and Microsoft spruiked it in December.

Almost 700,000 people streamed to watch US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez play Among Us on Twitch last October.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Xbox Fridge Sells Out Straight Outta The Box!
Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Coolest Thing We’ve Seen Today
Apple Music Coming To PS5
Xbox Series X Won’t Be Restocked For Xmas
Sony Goes For Gold With Slightly Faster Playstation 5 Firmware Update
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aus Needs Competitive Digital Ad Space: ACCC
Latest News
/
October 22, 2021
/
LG Work To Remove Dreaded Camera Notch
Latest News
/
October 22, 2021
/
Aussie Broadband Plan $300M Takeover Bid
Latest News
/
October 22, 2021
/
Apple Is Working On A Drone
Latest News
/
October 22, 2021
/
Xbox Fridge Sells Out Straight Outta The Box!
Latest News
/
October 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aus Needs Competitive Digital Ad Space: ACCC
Latest News
/
October 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia needs a competitive digital advertising landscape in order to fairly serve advertisers, publishers and consumers alike, ACCC Chair Rod...
Read More