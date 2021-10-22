Finally, Among Us is coming to PlayStation and Xbox.

First released on iOS and Android in June 2018 and ported to Nintendo Switch when the world was falling apart in December 2020, viral gaming phenomenon Among Us is ready for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles in December, says developer Innersloth.

A record half a billion fans played the social deduction game last November, making it the world’s most popular game.

If you haven’t jumped on board yet, teammates run around a space environment with the aim – not unlike life – to not get killed by other players pretending to be friends.

The release on PlayStation and Xbox is expected to be huge, as Sony flagged it last April and Microsoft spruiked it in December.

Almost 700,000 people streamed to watch US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez play Among Us on Twitch last October.