LG Display has begun development of under display camera technology, removing the camera hole and notch from the phone entirely.

In addition, it is working on hole-in-display technology, which adds a hole into the OLED panel, allowing for a larger screen:phone ratio.

To achieve this, LG Display is using a transparent polyimide substrate for the OLED panel, rather than the standard polyimide substrate currently used in smartphones.

This comes as the global market for smartphone display panels (under 9 inches) balloons, jumping by 15 per cent year-on-year during the September quarter, to A$18 billion.

LG Display recorded an increase of 18 per cent for the quarter, with global sales of A$1.7 billion.

Samsung Display, the world’s largest manufacturer of OLED panels, enjoyed a 50 per cent year-on-year sales increase during the quarter, to A$5.8 billion.