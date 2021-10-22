LG Work To Remove Dreaded Camera Notch
LG Display has begun development of under display camera technology, removing the camera hole and notch from the phone entirely.
In addition, it is working on hole-in-display technology, which adds a hole into the OLED panel, allowing for a larger screen:phone ratio.
To achieve this, LG Display is using a transparent polyimide substrate for the OLED panel, rather than the standard polyimide substrate currently used in smartphones.
This comes as the global market for smartphone display panels (under 9 inches) balloons, jumping by 15 per cent year-on-year during the September quarter, to A$18 billion.
LG Display recorded an increase of 18 per cent for the quarter, with global sales of A$1.7 billion.
Samsung Display, the world’s largest manufacturer of OLED panels, enjoyed a 50 per cent year-on-year sales increase during the quarter, to A$5.8 billion.