Home > Latest News > AMD Beats PC Crash By Focusing On Servers

AMD Beats PC Crash By Focusing On Servers

By | 2 Nov 2022

Advanced Micro Devices has topped Wall Street predictions for the third quarter, after a pivot into server processors offset the personal computer market crash.

AMD posted profits of US$0.67 a share for the third quarter, beating analyst estimates of US$0.65 a share.

AMD’s data-centre unit saw revenue leap 45 per cent from the prior year, offsetting the 40 per cent drop in its PC chip revenue.

AMD’s gaming division leaped 14 per cent year-on-year, bolstered by strong demand for chips for Microsoft and Sony’s gaming consoles.

Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su has predicted a 14 per cent sales increase for the current quarter – although predicted revenue of A$8.6 billion falls below Wall Street estimates of A$9.2 billion.

“We believe we will continue to gain share” Su told analysts on a conference call.

“We’re planning for a weaker PC environment in the fourth quarter,” she confirmed.

Global PC shipments were down 15 per cent during the current quarter, according to IDC.

AMD shares jumped by 7.1 per cent after the positive earnings call, although remain down by more than 60 per cent for this year.


623713

