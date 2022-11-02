Amazon has continued investing in Australian operations to prepare for the holiday season by increasing their product range, offering greater storage space for sellers, and improving on delivery networks.

Amazon is now offering more than 200 million products across 31 different categories. Home-grown brands to join Amazon include Koala, Grown Alchemist while international brands include Pokémon, Decathlon, and Hoover.

“This year, we’ve continued to invest across the board to support Australian customers more effectively for the festive season and beyond,” said Mindy Espidio-Garcia, Amazon Australia’s Director of Operations.

Amazon Australia more than doubled its operational footprint this year, with over 7 million cubic feet of storage space across six fulfilment centers at present.

Storage capacity has been increased by 100% and made available to the small and medium size Australian businesses who use Fulfilment by Amazon to service customers around the country.

“From increasing our product range to 200 million items on amazon.com.au; to investment in doubling our operational infrastructure which enables us to offer Prime Free One-Day delivery to members in Sydney and Melbourne – we’re proud to be putting our customers first,” said Garcia.

Launching Prime Free One-Day Delivery has helped Amazon reach a new milestone. Prime members in the majority of postcodes in Sydney and Melbourne can now enjoy free one-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of eligible products with no minimum spend required.

The multinational technology company also opened its first standalone sort center in Melbourne’s Craigieburn last week and is getting ready to open its new logistics site in Bella Vista, Sydney in mid-November. It has also expanded its parcel pick up network of Lockers and Counters adding more than 100 new locations around Australia. All these factors added up to create over a thousand permanent jobs, adding security for Australian employees.

“Our employees underpin everything we do, and we remain committed towards investing in Australia to enable local sellers to reach customers, while creating quality jobs for Australians. As always, we encourage customers to shop early and take advantage of great offers over Black Friday/Cyber Monday and we will have plenty of gifting options available for the holidays as we work hard to provide customers with a seamless, fast and reliable experience.”

Amazon has extended its returns date till January 31, 2023, for specific items purchased between November 1 and December 31.