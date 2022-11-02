Audio Technica has brought back its iconic 1980’s portable record player as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

The Sound Burger was a portable record player which rose to popularity in the eighties due to its mix of pop art style and high-fidelity sonics. The new record player sports a similar retro vibe, but with modern touches like wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a USB-C port for charging.

The device comes with an RCA port so one can connect it to one’s home stereo or speaker system and has a battery life of 12 hours.

The belt drive system plays either 33 1/3 or 45 RPM records, while a dynamic balance system applies pressure to the stylus via a spring alongside a DC motor to ensure smooth playback.

Next to this widely popular record player, Audio Technica has launched a high-end turntable in a transparent case.

Limited to 3000 units worldwide, the AT-LP2022 is a collector’s item, with each device bearing its own unique number. Its 30mm-thick chassis is made of clear acrylic and the motor is sensor-monitored to maintain a consistent speed for more accurate playback. The high-isolation feet are height-adjustable for better balance on rough, uneven surfaces.

Its limited-edition Shibata stylus promises to pick up ultra-high frequencies that others might miss. And thanks to the adjustable vertical tracking angle and dynamic anti-skate control tonearm, you can use other cartridges of differing heights and weights.

The Sound Burger is available now for AU$360. The AT-LP2022 will go on sale this summer for AU$1800.