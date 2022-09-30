HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon’s Roomba Deal In More Trouble

Amazon’s Roomba Deal In More Trouble

By | 30 Sep 2022

A team of lawmakers has lobbied the US Federal Trade Commission to block Amazon’s proposed A$2.6 billion purchase of iRobot, the parent company of the revolutionary Roomba autonomous vacuum.

A group of Democratic lawmakers lead by Senator Elizabeth Warren argued that the deal would allow Amazon to effectively purchase one of its major competitors in the smart home market.

“iRobot is a powerful market incumbent, and Amazon, given its vast resources, history of producing smart vacuums… and powerful platform, is an extraordinarily significant ‘potential entrant’ into the market,” the lawmakers wrote on Thursday.

“Amazon’s ability to acquire iRobot would cause substantially less competition.”

The ACCC is currently investigating the deal in Australia, while Digital Rights Watch, a not-for-profit advocacy group, has also lobbied for the deal to be blocked, saying the acquisition isn’t about selling robot vacuums.

“This is so Amazon can gather even more information about our lives and our homes,” said James Clark, executive director of Digital Rights Watch.

“At its core, Amazon is a surveillance company,” he wrote in a report. “Amazon protects its market power and profitability by using its scale to build detailed profiles on millions of people and uses that to predict market trends and manipulate user behaviour.

“The personal information about Australians and their homes shouldn’t be treated as an asset to be traded and acquired. This is sensitive and private information. There needs to be real limits on how it can be used, and especially on how it can be shared.”



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Retail Job Vacancies To Impact Xmas Trading: ARA
BREAKING NEWS: ACCC Delivers Some Good News For Optus
Amazon’s Fire TV Cube Upscales FHD Content To 4K
Amazon Launches New Echo Dot Speakers As Demand Wanes
Forget About A Watch To Monitor Your Sleep Amazon Has A New Sleep Radar
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optus To Pay For Passports
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
Is Microsoft Trying To Steer People Away From Xbox Live Gold?
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
Logitech Targets Apple Market With ‘Designed For Mac’ Range
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
Retail Job Vacancies To Impact Xmas Trading: ARA
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
Oz Consumers Willing To Pay More For Green Tech
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optus To Pay For Passports
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Optus has agreed to pay to replace millions of passports that were compromised in the recent data breach. “Optus has...
Read More