Retail Job Vacancies To Impact Xmas Trading: ARA

Retail Job Vacancies To Impact Xmas Trading: ARA

By | 30 Sep 2022

As retailers look to bulk up their workforce ahead of the holiday trading season, new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows 46,100 vacant retail slots are already begging to be filled.

Australian Retailers Association CEO Paul Zahra is concerned with such a shortage already, trade during the holiday season will be hampered by the worker drought.

“Unfortunately, this situation is exacerbating during the most critical time of year on the retail calendar – the Christmas trading period,” Zahra said.

“Retailers have already begun their recruitment drives for tens of thousands of additional Christmas casuals to cope with demand, however with the scale of the labour crisis getting worse for retail, it’s unlikely that businesses will be able to fill all the roles they have available to trade at their full potential.”

Retail adjacent companies such as Australia Post are also advertising for over 6,000 jobs, while Amazon is looking to fill over 2,000 roles at various fulfilment centres.



