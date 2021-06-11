Amazon has sent an email to its employees saying it expects office workers in the US, UK, and several other territories to return to the office for at least three days a week, from September 7.

“Like all companies and organisations around the world, we’re managing every stage of this pandemic for the first time, learning and evolving as we go,” reads the internal email.

“We’ve been thinking about how to balance our desire to provide flexibility to work from home with our belief that we invent best for customers when we are together in the office.”

Workers can request an exemption, and also have the added option of working up to four weeks a year from a remote location.