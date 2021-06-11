HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Taps BMW Exec For Car Project

Apple Taps BMW Exec For Car Project

By | 11 Jun 2021
, ,

Apple appears to be refocusing on its car project, hiring Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW, to work on the project.

Kranz spent thirty years at BMW, where he worked in the company’s Mini division, and in teams that developed sports vehicles and SUVs. He headed up Project I, which developed the electric i3 compact and the plug-in hybrid i8 sports car.

After leaving BMW in 2016, he became CFO at electric vehicle startup Faraday Future, then left to co-found clean-energy vehicle start up Canoo.

According to Bloomberg sources, Kranz will report to Doug Field, who runs Apple’s car project and led the development of Tesla’s Model 3.

Apple first attempted to develop an electric vehicle in 2014, but shelved this in 2016, focusing instead on poaching key Tesla executives.

Reports leaked in January that John Giannandrea, senior vice president of machine learning and artificial intelligence, was assembling a team to work on a self-driving electric vehicle, but the results of this weren’t likely to be seen for at least half a decade.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung To Launch New Smartphones As Market Grows 6.4%
Apple Takes On VPNs And Facebook With Even More Privacy Features
Samsung Topples Apple In Global Smartphone Market
Another Day, Another Dodgy Apple Payout Revealed
WatchOS 8 Coming To Apple Watch This Spring
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft Making Xbox Streaming Sticks For TVs
Industry Latest News
/
June 11, 2021
/
Telstra’s Bet On ESports Pays Off With Historic Deal
Industry Latest News
/
June 11, 2021
/
Stolen CD Projekt Data Has Leaked Online, Studio Admits
Gaming Latest News
/
June 11, 2021
/
NBN Co Tells ACCC It Cannot Recover Costs
Industry Latest News
/
June 11, 2021
/
EA Hacked As Publisher Announces Big New Title
Gaming Latest News
/
June 11, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft Making Xbox Streaming Sticks For TVs
Industry Latest News
/
June 11, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft executives have released a pre-recorded media briefing that reveals that an Xbox streaming stick is coming soon. Xbox head...
Read More