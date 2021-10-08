HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Took $890M In Tax Breaks To Expand Delivery Network

Amazon Took $890M In Tax Breaks To Expand Delivery Network

By | 8 Oct 2021

Amazon was the recipient of record tax credits this year, as a combination of tax exemptions, local grants, and other incentives saw the behemoth take $650 million USD ($889 million AUD) from local and state governments who wanted them to expand their one-day or same-day delivery networks around America in order to create jobs.

This is according to DC-based economic development watchdog Good Jobs First, who crunched the numbers. They also note that the clandestine nature of such deals makes theirs a very modest estimate. The real amount of tax breaks Amazon gets is likely to be much higher.

“Amazon should stop seeking any kind of incentive,” Cassia Tarchinska, a research analyst at Good Jobs First, said.

Amazon defended this practice, explaining it leads to local job creation.

“These incentives are usually available to all companies that meet the criteria, and they don’t receive a penny until they create a job and make a capital investment,” Amazon said.

“In 2020 alone, Amazon has invested $150 billion in the United States, opened more than 100 sites, and created more than 400,000 jobs in more than 40 states.”

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Aus Government’s Classified Data To Be Stored By Amazon
Amazon 4-star Debuts In The UK
Australian Economy Expected To Rebound As Restrictions Ease   
Amazon Working On Smart Fridge
Tech Council’s Roadmap To A Million Aussie Tech Jobs
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Teens Say Twitter, Facebook Least Fave Social Platforms
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/
MSI Reveals Three New Gaming Monitors 
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/
Aus Government’s Classified Data To Be Stored By Amazon
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/
Facebook Rolling Out One Gigabit Internet In Australia
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/
Dali Boost Zero-Loss Streaming Platform With New Products
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Teens Say Twitter, Facebook Least Fave Social Platforms
Latest News
/
October 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
It seems that teenagers are well aware of the toxic nature of Facebook and Twitter, with a survey of 10,000...
Read More