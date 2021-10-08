HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 8 Oct 2021

Motorola has today revealed the Moto G Pure, a sub $250 AUD 4G phone that sports a decent-sized 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display, a Helio G25 processor, and a battery that boasts two days of charge.

Obviously with such a modest price point there need to be concessions, and storage is the main one here, with 32GB. Cleverly, the phone allows for a MicroSD card to be inserted, taking cards of up to 512GB.

The G25 processor is nice, and 3GB of RAM is good for the price.It also supports Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band WiFi.

A dual-camera back setup features a 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor, and a single 5MP camera sits on the front.

Interestingly, there is also a fingerprint scanner, and a face scan feature, for safe unlocking.

Oh, and it only comes in the one colour – Deep Indigo, which looks very nice indeed.

All in all, an impressive little phone.

The phone won’t be coming to Australia in the foreseeable future, meaning you’ll have to order online.

