The new Equi zero-loss streaming platform from Danish brand Dali brings some slick new speakers. You’ll be able to run them in stereo or as surround sound systems, as well as between rooms.

All devices will connect through BluOS, or HDMI ARC/eARC for surround. BluOS compatibility means they’ll work with other Dali multi-room products as well.

Adding HDMI ARC/eARC connectivity, the Dali Sound Hub lets you stream surround from your TV and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X up to 7.1 channels.

If you’re after a home cinema set-up, the new Oberon Vokal C centre channel and WSR (wireless subwoofer receiver) add wireless capability to any active subwoofer.

The Oberon Vokal C is powered by two 50 watt class-D amps and boasts a 29mm dome tweeter and two 5.25 SMC-based woofers.

The BluOS NPM-2i expansion module teams with the Dali sound hub to stream music through up to 10 rooms via BluOS or Apple AirPlay 2.