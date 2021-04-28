HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Amazon To Begin Delivering Groceries To Your Garage

Amazon To Begin Delivering Groceries To Your Garage

By | 28 Apr 2021
, , , , ,

Amazon is stepping up their grocery game in America, by delivering your goods straight into your garage.

Of course, this is more than just good will. The company is hoping to:

a) Expand their grocery business, following their purchase of Whole Foods in 2017, and,

b) Build the number of users of its ‘Key by Amazon’ app, which allows keyless entry to a number of places, including compatible wi-fi enabled garage doors.

c) Reduce the fear of theft that drives many people away during the day from ordering groceries and other such items online.

The delivery drivers are granted one-time access to your garage, once you select ‘key delivery’ at check out. It will be available in over 5,000 towns and cities across America,

It’s only a matter of time before such services roll out in Australia, either via Amazon, or any other delivery/retail business looking to take the leap into the future. Of course, we will have to get use to the idea of a stranger entering our garage, even if it is to drop off food.

About Post Author
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Seeks Industry Input On NBN Regulation
ACCC NBN Co
/
April 28, 2021
/
Chromecast, Roku and Paramount+ Now Support Samsung’s HDR10+
Google Latest News Samsung
/
April 28, 2021
/
Inflation For March Quarter Lower Than Expected
Finance Industry Latest News
/
April 28, 2021
/
Kogan Shares Climb As The Company Regains Lost Ground
Kogan Latest News
/
April 28, 2021
/
Apple Executive Wanted iMessage To Be On Android To Become ‘Industry Standard’
Apple Google Industry
/
April 28, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Seeks Industry Input On NBN Regulation
ACCC NBN Co
/
April 28, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
NBN Co’s announcement that “a new approach to the regulation of its access pricing is needed” has been welcomed by...
Read More