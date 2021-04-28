Amazon is stepping up their grocery game in America, by delivering your goods straight into your garage.

Of course, this is more than just good will. The company is hoping to:

a) Expand their grocery business, following their purchase of Whole Foods in 2017, and,

b) Build the number of users of its ‘Key by Amazon’ app, which allows keyless entry to a number of places, including compatible wi-fi enabled garage doors.

c) Reduce the fear of theft that drives many people away during the day from ordering groceries and other such items online.

The delivery drivers are granted one-time access to your garage, once you select ‘key delivery’ at check out. It will be available in over 5,000 towns and cities across America,

It’s only a matter of time before such services roll out in Australia, either via Amazon, or any other delivery/retail business looking to take the leap into the future. Of course, we will have to get use to the idea of a stranger entering our garage, even if it is to drop off food.