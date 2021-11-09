Amazon want to be more of a presence in your living room by aggregating rival online video streams, with Prime Video Channels to be integrated into Foxtel set-tops by the end of the year their latest focus on the Australian market.

“In a world where there’s constant choice and information, we want to make it as easy for customers as we can,” says Ushidar Kharas, head of Amazon Prime Video in Australia, of the move to centralise entertainment for users.

This will add a range of entertainment channels including Paramount+ and Hayu to be viewed on any device.

The initial launch will include 12 subscriptions, including AMC+ and Starzplay, with an aim to launch a world-first LGBTQI+ channel, OutTV.

“We are leaning into diverse content in a big way, we want to distribute support to a wide variety of channels, so the customers have a wide variety of choices,” he says.

Amazon Prime Video already has close to two million subscribers in Australia.