HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Teams With Foxtel For Prime Video Channels

Amazon Teams With Foxtel For Prime Video Channels

By | 9 Nov 2021

Amazon want to be more of a presence in your living room by aggregating rival online video streams, with Prime Video Channels to be integrated into Foxtel set-tops by the end of the year their latest focus on the Australian market.

“In a world where there’s constant choice and information, we want to make it as easy for customers as we can,” says Ushidar Kharas, head of Amazon Prime Video in Australia, of the move to centralise entertainment for users.

This will add a range of entertainment channels including Paramount+ and Hayu to be viewed on any device.

The initial launch will include 12 subscriptions, including AMC+ and Starzplay, with an aim to launch a world-first LGBTQI+ channel, OutTV.

“We are leaning into diverse content in a big way, we want to distribute support to a wide variety of channels, so the customers have a wide variety of choices,” he says.

Amazon Prime Video already has close to two million subscribers in Australia.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Foxtel Posts Record Numbers As Streaming Becomes Focus
BREAKING NEWS: Alan Jones Use By Date Expires At Sky News
Amazon To Launch Internet Satellites In 2022
Chromebook Shipments Slow As Work, School Returns
Major Redesign For Amazon’s New Kindle Paperwhite
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oculus Player Breaks Neck, Facebook Delete His Account
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
Microsoft Kill OneDrive For Windows 7 and 8
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
Patrick Terminals Blame Strike Action For Dock Delays
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
Google Blame Slow Pixel 6 Fingerprint Sensor On ‘Enhanced Security’
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
Microsoft Patent Foldable Mouse
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oculus Player Breaks Neck, Facebook Delete His Account
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Last year, a guy was playing VR battle royale game Population: One using his Oculus headset when things got a...
Read More