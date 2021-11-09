Google have copped heat for the fingerprint sensor on its new Pixel 6 being unresponsive or deathly slow, but it’s all due to “enhanced security algorithms”, according to a spokesperson from the company.

We're sorry for the hassle. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms. In some instances, these added protections can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor. Try troubleshooting steps: https://t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. Thanks. ^Levi — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) November 6, 2021

This marks the first time that Google has included the feature in one of its smartphones, and so this start doesn’t bode well for future use.

Many users are finding a simple workaround, simply select “increase touch sensitivity” in the Pixel’s Display settings.