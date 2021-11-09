HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Blame Slow Pixel 6 Fingerprint Sensor On ‘Enhanced Security’

By | 9 Nov 2021

Google have copped heat for the fingerprint sensor on its new Pixel 6 being unresponsive or deathly slow, but it’s all due to “enhanced security algorithms”, according to a spokesperson from the company.

This marks the first time that Google has included the feature in one of its smartphones, and so this start doesn’t bode well for future use.

Many users are finding a simple workaround, simply select “increase touch sensitivity” in the Pixel’s Display settings.

