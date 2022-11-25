Victorian police have arrested two people after an Apple AirTag led them to a bounty of suspected stolen goods, ammunition, and a firearm.

According to Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman from the Victorian Police media unit, the victim of a burglary in Ballarat North alerted police that his AirTag, which was located within some of his stolen property, was pinging in the vicinity of Landsbough Street about 3.30am.

:Following a number of enquires detectives attended a unit in Landsborough Street and arrested a male and female.

Detectives have seized a firearm, ammunition and suspected stolen goods with the help of an Apple AirTag following a burglary in Ballarat North yesterday.

“A warrant has been executed at the property and at this stage a firearm, quantity of ammunition and suspected stolen goods have been seized. The two teens, aged 16 and 18-years, are currently assisting police with their enquiries.”