Amazon Set To Buy Zoox

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon has taken a major step towards developing self-driving vehicles, acquiring start-up Zoox, which has been working on an autonomous ride-hailing service.

Amazon said the deal will help bring Zoox’s vision of autonomous ride-hailing to reality.

Zoox will continue to operate as a standalone business within Amazon.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but the Financial Times estimated Amazon paid more than US$1.2 billion to acquire the start-up.