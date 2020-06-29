Amazon Set To Buy Zoox
SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon has taken a major step towards developing self-driving vehicles, acquiring start-up Zoox, which has been working on an autonomous ride-hailing service.
Amazon said the deal will help bring Zoox’s vision of autonomous ride-hailing to reality.
Zoox will continue to operate as a standalone business within Amazon.
Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but the Financial Times estimated Amazon paid more than US$1.2 billion to acquire the start-up.
It is expected to integrate Zoox’s technology into its logistics network to offer cheaper and faster delivery, as well as – natch! — its cashless grocery stores.