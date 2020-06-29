Global Gaming Industry Sees Big Growth Ahead

SAN FRANCISCO: Games and e-sports analytics company Newzoo says the 2020 global game industry revenue from consumers could reach US$159.3 billion, a 9.3 percent increase year-over-year.

Newzoo also predicts the market will surpass $200 billion by the end of 2023. The data excludes in-game advertising revenue which surged nearly 60 percent during Covid-19 lockdowns.