Home > Communication > Amazon Releases Next Generation Of Echo Show Devices

Amazon Releases Next Generation Of Echo Show Devices

By | 13 May 2021
Today, Amazon has announced the Echo Show 8 and the Echo Show 5 in Australia

The Echo Show 8 (pictured above) retails for $199 and features a 13-megapixel camera with a built in shutter which will automatically zoom and pan, following you around and ensuring you stay centre of frame as you move about during video calls.

It sports an 8-inch HD screen with adaptive colour, and dual stereo speakers.

The Echo Show 5 is the more affordable model, on sale for $119, with a 5.5 inch display, three colour options (glacier white, deep sea blue, and charcoal), and an upgraded HD camera, with a built-in camera shutter – although this model won’t be stalking you around the room.

Both devices allow you to control your smart devices by voice or by touch, and contain multiple privacy controls, such as mic and camera control, and the ability to monitor and delete any voice recordings that are made. There are also built-in shutters that cover the camera for your more private moments.

Both can be pre-ordered from today, and will ship towards the end of May.

