Amazon is giving its Prime Video app the makeover treatment, with a complete redesign of the user experience on connected living room devices such as Fire TV and the Android App, with iOS and web to follow.

“We are redesigning the Prime Video experience to highlight our broad selection of content and to make it easier for customers to find the content they love,” said Amazon staff in a press release.

Ease of access is at the core of the new update, with several new features that make finding your favourite content easier.

Amazon has moved the navigation menu to the left side of the screen, with icons listed as Home, Store, Find, Live TV, Free with Ads, and My Stuff. This menu can be accessed at any time, from anywhere in the app, making browsing quicker and easier. These icons will grant users access to subcategories, with Home having ‘Movies’, ‘TV shows’ and ‘Sport’, while Store has ‘Rent or Buy’ and ‘Channels’.

The updated Prime Video App will now feature a ‘Top 10 Chart’, making it easier to see what is popular and trending. Amazon Original content and Exclusives will also be featured within what the company call a “Super Carousel”, with larger poster style artwork.

Amazon is also looking to bolster their sports offerings. The previously mentioned ‘Sport’ subcategory in the Home Page will take you straight to Sports related content, featuring dedicated “carousels” that focus on the sports and teams you are most interested in seeing. The Live TV icon will also act as a hub for live streaming, sport included. Prime Video now also shows Thursday Night Football (NFL) exclusively and will allow users to access other sports content through their other subscriptions, such as Paramount+.

Finally, Amazon has improved general clarity with new immersive visuals and a new colour pallet, as well as clear visual cues so that you know what is being suggested to you.

The new Amazon Prime Video launches on connected living room devices in mid-to-late August this year, whilst iOS and Web will get it later in the year. Amazon plan to continuously improve the app based on consumer feedback.