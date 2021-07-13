HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Amazon Forced To Close Sydney Centre After COVID Outbreak

Amazon Forced To Close Sydney Centre After COVID Outbreak

By | 13 Jul 2021
,

Amazon’s chief fulfilment centre in Sydney has been forced to shut down this morning, after a COVID outbreak

Two workers at the Amazon Australia facility in Moorebank tested positive to COVID on the weekend, forcing over 100 casual workers into isolation.

The centre stocks half a million products, and is currently being deep cleaned.

This will no doubt cause havoc to the company’s local distribution capabilities, and couldn’t have come at a worse time for the giant, as Sydney ups its online spending amidst the lockdown.

