HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Amazon, Facebook To Fall Under New G7 Tax Rules

Amazon, Facebook To Fall Under New G7 Tax Rules

By | 8 Jun 2021
, ,

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has confirmed that both Amazon and Facebook will come under new proposals for a global minimum corporation tax, agreed by the so-called Group of Seven on the weekend.

Janet Yellen.

Asked whether the two companies would be covered by the proposal, Yellen said: “It will include large profitable firms and those firms, I believe, will qualify by almost any definition.”

A joint statement by G7 finance ministers on Saturday said it would tackle tax avoidance by the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises.

Amazon has lower profit margins than most other tech companies, and EU countries had been concerned it would escape extra taxation under initial US proposals to the G7.

Australia’s Federal Government and the Opposition have both welcomed the move, but it’s still unclear whether Canberra will impose the new tax.

The Business Council of Australia says the 15 percent rate agreed to by G7 shows Australia’s corporate tax rate of 30 percent is too high.

<
About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Amazon Selling Discount Second-Hand Products In Oz
Oculus Part Recalled Over Skin Rash Complaints
Tech Giants In Focus As Aussie Government Welcomes G7 Deal
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Going Ahead Next Month
Amazon Tells Complainants To Sue, After 75,000 Alexa Privacy Complaints
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Superloop Snaps Up Exetel For $110 Million
Acquirement Latest News Telecomms
/
June 8, 2021
/
Apple Puts Spotlight On Privacy In Next Gen Operating Systems
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
MacOS Monterey Delivers New Features
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
Amazon Selling Discount Second-Hand Products In Oz
Amazon Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
Apple Unveils Next Gen OS For iPhone, iPad
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Superloop Snaps Up Exetel For $110 Million
Acquirement Latest News Telecomms
/
June 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Superloop is forking out $110 million to buy Exetel, the largest independent internet service provider in Australia. The deal, which...
Read More