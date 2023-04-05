The Federal Trade Commission in US recommend a complaint in the global conglomerate, as a result of alleged allegations against Amazon that they illegally collected data on children under the age of 13, without parental approval.

This clearly goes against Children’s Online acts in the US. Reports say the Justice Department may file on the FTC’s.case

This might all see Amazon shelling out for more than US$50,0000 per case, and will obviously be ongoing. We will keep you informed with updates.