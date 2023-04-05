HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Face Potential Charges For Collecting Kid Data

Amazon Face Potential Charges For Collecting Kid Data

By | 5 Apr 2023

The Federal Trade Commission in US recommend a complaint in the global conglomerate, as a result of alleged allegations against Amazon that they illegally collected data on children under the age of 13, without parental approval.

This clearly goes against Children’s Online acts in the US. Reports say the Justice Department may file on the FTC’s.case

This might all see Amazon shelling out for more than US$50,0000 per case, and will obviously be ongoing. We will keep you informed with updates.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Wesfarmers Partners With Amazon For OneDigital Expansion
Amazon Announces Layoffs In Gaming Divisions
Apple Finally Announces Job Cuts
Amazon Consultant Pleads Guilty To $150M Bribery Scheme
Amazon Opens Sidewalk To Third-Party Developers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Foxtel Replaces CFO
Latest News
/
April 5, 2023
/
Wesfarmers Partners With Amazon For OneDigital Expansion
Latest News
/
April 5, 2023
/
Matter Is “Stuffed” AS Big Brands Pull Back
Latest News
/
April 5, 2023
/
OZ Gamers Enjoy Fast Connections, ACCC Broadband Report Finds
Latest News
/
April 5, 2023
/
Samsung Cranks Up OLED Capability With A Little Help
Latest News
/
April 5, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Foxtel Replaces CFO
Latest News
/
April 5, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The Foxtel Group has announced Stacey Brown will take over as chief financial officer, replacing current CFO Stuart Hutton. Brown...
Read More