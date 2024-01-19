Recently unveiled was the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, and the company has been boasting about the new camera features, most of which are available via social media apps.

These features not only work with Instagram, but also WhatsApp, TikTok, and Snapchat, enabling the advanced image processing of the S24 series.

The new Super HDR provides additional detail in highlights and shadows, offering an accurate preview before pressing the shutter key.

This phone series is the first to have HDR-enabled photos on Instagram. Also available for third party apps are Nightography and improved Electronic Image Stabilisation.

On Instagram specifically, the user can create Stories from motion photos, however, some specific AI-powered tools will remain available only through the native camera app. These include Generative Edit, Instant Slow-Mo, and Edit Suggestion.

There is a lot to uncover about the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, from sensor sizes, camera samples, and camera details.

The Ultra is capable of videography, and is able to capture 4K at 120fps, and 8K video from the 5x zoom camera.

There aren’t many phones that have been equipped with these features including Sony’s Xperia 5 V and Xperia 1 V. Both are able to record 4K video at 24, 25, 30, 60, and 120fps through Sony’s Cinema Pro app.

Additionally, there’s the Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone which has an 8K capable 50MP telephoto camera, but can only record 8K at 24fps. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is capable of 30fps.