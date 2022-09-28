HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Australia Looks To Fill 2,000+ Roles

Amazon Australia Looks To Fill 2,000+ Roles

By | 28 Sep 2022

Amazon Australia is looking to fill more than 2,000 seasonal roles as the unemployment rate hovers among fifty-year lows.

Jobs are available across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Newcastle and the Gold Coast at the company’s logistics sites.

Amazon Australia is looking for roughly 900 workers in NSW, 650 in Victoria, 220 in Queensland, 180 in WA and 50 in SA.

The company is offering both flexible work arrangements through its Amazon Flex models, as well as looking to fill over 1,250 permanent roles.



