HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Co Surpasses $250 Billion In Annual Revenue

Google Co Surpasses $250 Billion In Annual Revenue

By | 2 Feb 2022

Google parent company Alphabet enjoyed a massive 41 per cent year-on-year increase during 2021, to post a whopping US$257 billion in revenue.

This marks the first time the company has broken the $200 billion a year barrier, amidst rapid growth – in 2016, the company was ‘only’ making a scant $90 billion.

In the December quarter, Alphabet reported revenue of $75.3 billion, up 32 per cent from 2020.

“Q4 saw ongoing strong growth in our advertising business, which helped millions of businesses thrive and find new customers, a quarterly sales record for our Pixel phones despite supply constraints, and our Cloud business continuing to grow strongly,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement accompanying the earnings release.

The company doesn’t split apart its various business interests, lumping earnings in broad, vague categories like ‘Google – other” in its breakdowns.

The company also declared a 20-for-1 stock split.

The stock split will give $0.001 for each share of the company’s Class A stock, Class B stock and Class C stock.

“The reason for the split is it makes our shares more accessible,” Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s CFO, said of the one-time deal.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Google’s Pixel Phones Had Best Ever Sales Quarter
Google’s Ad-Tracking Under Fire Again
Tablet Sales Dropped 25% In Q4 2021
Google Secretly Recorded Users’ Location Data, Lawsuits Allege
Pixel 6A Due In May, Google Add Fitness Support To Pixel 6
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Alogic To Get Into Premium Monitors & Web Cams
Latest News
/
February 2, 2022
/
NSW Commits $171M To EV Charging Network
Latest News
/
February 2, 2022
/
Tech Spends Big On Ads, Avoids Traditional Media
Latest News
/
February 2, 2022
/
LG Gram Shipping With Windows 11
Latest News
/
February 2, 2022
/
Google’s Pixel Phones Had Best Ever Sales Quarter
Latest News
/
February 2, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Alogic To Get Into Premium Monitors & Web Cams
Latest News
/
February 2, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
As brands such as Belkin, Cygnett and Monster go head-to-head in the accessory market, Melbourne based distributor ALogic has crept...
Read More