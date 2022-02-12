Gaming titans Alienware have a bunch of new equipment ready to roll, including the exciting new x14, available February 12 for $2999.

The magnesium alloy x14’s most striking quality is its record-setting Z-height, achieved via a patent-pending hinge that moves forward and backward on a track using dual torque elements.

Without this essential innovation, the x14 would be significantly thicker or less powerful, but not only does this mechanism keep the chassis nice and thin, Alienware’s thinnest yet, it creates space inside for a wealth of components, making this great for any gamer living life on the go.

All x14 configurations now come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certification.

It also comes with a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology, where each fan can independently spin-up, slow down or remain steady according to various sensors within the system.

Using a complex yet well-defined and confidential set of parameters, gamers can select from five uniquely tailored power states according to their needs.

Also set for release is the AW720M AlienWware Tri-Mode Gaming Mouse.

Featuring competition-level precision, long battery life and magnetic fast charging, it will be $249, and features flexible connectivity options including wired connection, wireless via USB-C dongle or Bluetooth 5.1, which allow it to be used in various scenarios, including mobile devices via Bluetooth.

Another hot product, and a hot talking point at CES 2022, the Alienware 34 QD-OLED curved gaming display will unleash its Quantum Dot technology on the world at $2299, placing AlienWare squarely at the front of a gaming world forever seeking greater resolution for increasingly amazing graphics.

It features cinema-grade colour coverage of 99.3 per cent DCI-P3 across a wide viewing angle, and colours are accurate out of the box with a factory calibration of Delta E<2.

Embrace this and you’ll experience ultra-low latency gameplay, support for HDR, plus smooth tear-free gaming thanks to Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification.

The Alienware AW920H tri-mode wireless gaming headset is also on the way, expected to arrive early autumn at $378.99. The brand’s most comfortable headset yet, it inherits their Legend 2.0 design immersive multidimensional audio – powered by Dolby Atmos – as well as fast-charging features.