HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Alibaba Almost Shipped As Many Smart Speakers As Amazon in Q1, 2021

Alibaba Almost Shipped As Many Smart Speakers As Amazon in Q1, 2021

By | 22 Apr 2021
, , , , ,

Amazon’s domination of the smart speaker market isn’t as assured as it may seem, with three Chinese manufacturers closing in on the company.

Figures from market research firm Omdia show that Amazon were responsible for 22 per cent of all smart speaker shipments globally, throughout the first quarter of 2021, an impressive market share.

Chinese company Alibaba, however, shipped 21 per cent of global smart speakers, with Xiaomi and Baidu shipping 14 per cent apiece.

When you figure in that none of these three Chinese companies provide speakers to America, the lead appears even more tenuous.

‘Global’ in this case only comprises of seven markets — USA, Australia, France, Germany, Korea, UK, and China — so this isn’t the most accurate global summary, but it is a good reminder that it may seem that Amazon rule the world – but the world is a very big place.

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Amazon Secures Satellite Launch Vehicles
Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Will Use Algorithms To Increase Staff Satisfaction
Amazon Adds Zigbee To New Wi-Fi 6 Eero Routers
Chinese Online Platforms Told To Stop Anti-Competitive Practices
US Senator Wants Big Tech Banned From Acquisitions
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ecovacs’ New Robot Has A Sweet-Smelling Feature
Appliances Cleaning Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
53% Of Cellnet Now Owned By German Distributor
Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
Which Audio Industry Executive Wants To Be A Millionaire?
Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
Aussie Marketers Upset By Apple’s Anti-Tracking Move Against Facebook
Apple Communication Facebook
/
April 22, 2021
/
Apple Faces $50 Million Ransom For Stolen Schematics
Apple Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ecovacs’ New Robot Has A Sweet-Smelling Feature
Appliances Cleaning Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Ecovacs Robotics, maker of all things robotic for the home, has today launched the Deebot T9+, a vacuum robot that...
Read More