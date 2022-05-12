In the world of smart devices, Google and Amazon have long butted heads. After all, they are both big players in a massively growing market. Despite Amazon’s Ring doorbells don’t work with Google Home, Google have implemented Alexa in their new range of Google Nest cameras.

Thanks to Alexa’s new API and features that signal when a person or a package is detected, Google have decided to implement Amazon’s voice assistant on their technology. Announcements will come in the form of a notification, an audio signal or for those with an Alexa enabled smart display, a live view from the front camera.

For it to work, cameras need to be able to detect movement and the arrival of people and packages, a feature that the Google Nest camera range has. The difference is that Alexa and the new API is able to announce the detection.

Amazon have made this feature available for all third-party vendors, meaning that the feature may find its way onto products from companies such as Arlo and Swann. The new API is also available on Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Video Doorbell.

The range, made up of the Nest Cam (indoor), Nest Cam with Floodlight, Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Doorbell (battery), marks the growth of both the home security and smart home markets.