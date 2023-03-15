HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Air Fryer Brand Sold By Woolworths & Target Recalled Because Of Fire Risk

By | 15 Mar 2023

An air fryer made by Cosori a brand whose products are widely sold in Australia including by Woolworths has been recalled because of serious risks.

According to the US Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC),  the recall was initiated as a result of “205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking” due to a wire connection that can overheat inside the unit.

In Australia, the Cosori air fryer is sold by Woolworths, Target, Catch, Amazon and Costco.

Cosori, which makes some of the most popular air fryers sold worldwide, has issued a recall of around two million of its air fryers.

According to the CPSC, there were 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage.

The affected Cosori air fryer models are below. You can find the model name on the bottom of the unit:

CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

The models in question were sold from June 2018 through December 2022.

In the US, Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores, and online at Amazon.com which sells into Australia, have been affected by the recall.

Cosori says they will replace affected air fryers free of charge.

Simply go to recall.cosori.com, and provide your contact information, and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.



David Richards
