It looks like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are in line for a huge performance boost above the current iPhone 14 Pro.

Many consumers have said the leap from the iPhone 13 Pro to the iPhone 14 Pro wasn’t too significant. Indeed, the A16 Bionic chip is no slouch, but in reality it’s only a 10 per cent performance increase over the A15 Bionic.

Now there are claims the upcoming iPhone 15’s A17 Bionic is setting a new standard in benchmark tests, where it is said to have earned scores of 3019 single core and 7869 multicore, which is 20 per cent above the iPhone 14 Pro’s results.

The best chip Android has out there right now is the Snapdragon 8 Gen in the Xiaomi 13 Pro (below), which pulls around 1420 single core and 5210 multi-core.

It seems the key to the A17 Bionic’s power could be that it’s built on TSMC’s 3nm process, where the A16 was old-school with a 4nm chip, like in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The smaller the production standard, the more efficient your chip will be, the better performance it will deliver.

Still, the iPhone 15 is still around six months away from market so we have to wait to see if it will live up to expectations. No doubt it will have a pretty box, though.