While there are many that might say they thought Drake songs had been written by AI all along, the website Drayk.it now lets users create new tracks by choosing random themes or topics, entering them, then listen to the fake track created by music generator Mayk.it using its GPT-3.

While there was mention in George Orwell’s 1984 of the masses enjoying songs written by computers, the reality is kind of depressing, but with AI growing this new move – along with the increase of technology in music such as auto-tune – is no real surprise.

Each song is presented in the voice of Drake, with the voice credit to uberduck, and lasts one minute. We chose technology as a song topic, and Fake Drake ironically told us he “Can’t keep up with the tech”. However, if you can’t decide what to make him sing about there’s a dice icon that will bring up a random topic for you.

Co-founded by Stefán Heinrich Henriquez and Akiva Bamberger, Mayk.it concentrates on bridging the gap between pro musicians and creatives aspiring to get in on the ground floor.

Henriquez was inspired in 2022 when he realised newcomers can often be intimidated by high-tech software and music generators.

“The premise is that everyone should be able to make songs and work as an artist,” he says. “We’re unleashing music creativity for everyone. When we looked at other music-making apps, we found they were just too complex for us.

“We can’t make music for people, but we can help them to express themselves musically. In a world of automation, creativity is how we create new value, but people need the right tools to help them exploit their creativity.”