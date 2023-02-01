HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > AI Now Lets You Make Fake Drake Songs

AI Now Lets You Make Fake Drake Songs

By | 1 Feb 2023

While there are many that might say they thought Drake songs had been written by AI all along, the website Drayk.it now lets users create new tracks by choosing random themes or topics, entering them, then listen to the fake track created by music generator Mayk.it using its GPT-3.

While there was mention in George Orwell’s 1984 of the masses enjoying songs written by computers, the reality is kind of depressing, but with AI growing this new move – along with the increase of technology in music such as auto-tune – is no real surprise.

Each song is presented in the voice of Drake, with the voice credit to uberduck, and lasts one minute. We chose technology as a song topic, and Fake Drake ironically told us he “Can’t keep up with the tech”. However, if you can’t decide what to make him sing about there’s a dice icon that will bring up a random topic for you.

Co-founded by Stefán Heinrich Henriquez and Akiva Bamberger, Mayk.it concentrates on bridging the gap between pro musicians and creatives aspiring to get in on the ground floor.

Henriquez was inspired in 2022 when he realised newcomers can often be intimidated by high-tech software and music generators.

“The premise is that everyone should be able to make songs and work as an artist,” he says. “We’re unleashing music creativity for everyone. When we looked at other music-making apps, we found they were just too complex for us.

“We can’t make music for people, but we can help them to express themselves musically. In a world of automation, creativity is how we create new value, but people need the right tools to help them exploit their creativity.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Bespoke Dishwasher Has AI Function
Microsoft Announces 10,000 Job Cuts: Hardware, Gaming Divisions Gutted
Microsoft Speech AI Can Now Simulate Your Voice From A 3-Second Sample
LG Recalls Over 50,000 Smart TVs Due To Tipping Hazard
China Develops Chip To Rival Nvidia’s Powerful A100
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Tesla Opens OZ Chargers To Non-Tesla EVs
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
PayPal Sacks 7% Of Global Workforce
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
New Marshall Speaker Rocks 360° Surround Sound
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
Harvey Norman Partners With BPS Global For $14M Sydney Warehouse
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
Sony PS5 Availability Rises Ahead Of VR2 Headset Launch
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Tesla Opens OZ Chargers To Non-Tesla EVs
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Tesla has started to allow electric vehicles made by other manufacturers to use its network of charging stations. Previously, these...
Read More