HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > PayPal Sacks 7% Of Global Workforce

PayPal Sacks 7% Of Global Workforce

By | 1 Feb 2023

Payments giant PayPal is the latest company to announce a mass culling, with President and CEO Dan Schulman confirming it will shed some 2,000 workers.

The company saw shares jump by 2 per cent after the announcement.

Schulman said the “right-sizing” will impact some organisations more than others, with staff to be told specifics in the next days and weeks.

“Change can be difficult – particularly when it includes valued colleagues and friends departing,” Schulman wrote in a company letter.

“We will face this head-on together, drawing on the unparalleled scale of our global platform, the strategic investments we have made to strengthen our core capabilities, and the trust and loyalty of our customers.”

PayPal will release its Q4 and full-year results on February 9. Given the mass “right-sizing”, the numbers aren’t expected to be too flash.


980263

About Post Author
,
You may also like
PayPal Under Investigation
Tech Industry Layoffs Impact Video Game Industry
PayPal Latest To Suffer Massive Data Breach
Austrac’s PayPal Probe Likely To Avoid Courts
Shopify Takes On Aussie Banks With Lending Push
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Tesla Opens OZ Chargers To Non-Tesla EVs
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
AI Now Lets You Make Fake Drake Songs
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
New Marshall Speaker Rocks 360° Surround Sound
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
Harvey Norman Partners With BPS Global For $14M Sydney Warehouse
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
Sony PS5 Availability Rises Ahead Of VR2 Headset Launch
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Tesla Opens OZ Chargers To Non-Tesla EVs
Latest News
/
February 1, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Tesla has started to allow electric vehicles made by other manufacturers to use its network of charging stations. Previously, these...
Read More