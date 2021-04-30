HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > AFP Investigates Microsoft Tech Support Scam

AFP Investigates Microsoft Tech Support Scam

By | 30 Apr 2021
, ,

The Australian Federal Police have set up Operation Rayko to investigation a Wollongong-based business that is scamming Microsoft users.

The business offers Microsoft support service, using the company’s logos, an official-looking website, and even a phone number, but then sends the ‘clients’ to offshore scammers. They gain remote access to computers, and attempt to pry other sensitive information from the users, and sell them out-of-date software in the process.

“In this instance the offending involved charging victims for products they didn’t need, and products the business was not authorised to sell,” AFP Commander of Cybercrime Operations, Chris Goldsmid, said.

“However, the consequences can be much worse — allowing scammers access to your computer may put you at risk of malware, computer viruses or even the theft of your identification details and sensitive personal information via remote access that can occur without your knowledge.

“It just goes to show that scams have evolved, they’re not as obvious as an email from a Nigerian prince anymore. Modern-day scammers are very technologically savvy and they will exploit victims’ trust in respected institutions to gain a profit.

“Be wary of downloading software from third-party sites, as some of them might be outdated or may have been modified to include malware and other threats,” he concluded.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
AFP Investigating “Worst Ever” Cyber Attack On Nine
ACCC Warns Business About $14 Million Scam
AFP Warning: 2021 Will Be Year Of The Cybercriminal
AFP Brings Down Phishing Scam Impacting Australians
Criminals Funnelling Money From Businesses In Sophisticated Email Scam
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Clive’s Not Gonna Take It: Palmer Fined $1.5 Million For Unauthorised Use Of Twisted Sister Song
Industry Latest News
/
April 30, 2021
/
China’s Smartphone Market Records First Growth In Four Years
Latest News
/
April 30, 2021
/
Google Look To Slow Zoom By Pre-Installing Meet and Chat On Chrome Devices
Communication Google Industry
/
April 30, 2021
/
Texas Power and Water Outages Cost Samsung Over $347 Million
Industry Latest News Samsung
/
April 30, 2021
/
Samsung Trademarks ‘S-Foldable’
Industry Latest News Samsung
/
April 30, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Clive’s Not Gonna Take It: Palmer Fined $1.5 Million For Unauthorised Use Of Twisted Sister Song
Industry Latest News
/
April 30, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Clive Palmer has been ordered to pay UK rockers Twisted Sister and Universal Music Publishing Group $1.5 million for his...
Read More