HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ACTU Threatens Strike Action Over Rapid Testing Shortage

ACTU Threatens Strike Action Over Rapid Testing Shortage

By | 18 Jan 2022

Australia will see widespread strikes across multiple industries unless employers provide free rapid antigen tests, and enforce protective measures against Omicron.

The ACTU released a list of ­demands, following a meeting of union leaders.

This comes after a survey of 7,000 business owners by the National Retail Association last week, which showed 86 per cent of retailers weren’t able to get RATs for their workforce, and 95 per cent of businesses were “negatively impacted” by the Omicron strain.

“Retailers are telling us they simply are unable to obtain rapid antigen tests and that their staff are waiting hours and hours in lines waiting to get tested,” National Retailers Association chief executive Dominique Lamb said.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus slammed Scott Morrison’s “let it rip” attitude towards reopening, demanding a “new risk assessment” instead.

“Unions will not hesitate to do whatever action is necessary to keep workers safe,” McManus said. “This will include, if employers do not respond, stopping work.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
PM Concedes Omicron Will Slow Economic Recovery
Australia Boycotts Beijing Olympics
Overseas Tech Giants Need ABNs Under Anti-Trolling Laws
PM Steps in to Dock Strike Fight As Retailers Struggle To Get Stock
Social Media Sites Face Being Sued Over Defamatory Remarks
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

IKEA And Sonos Light Up Your Musical Life
Latest News
/
January 18, 2022
/
Big Tech Brands Hit By China Ban
Latest News
/
January 18, 2022
/
Google Make It Harder For White Noise Fans To Rest Easy
Latest News
/
January 18, 2022
/
Social Media Purchases Will Triple By 2025: Accenture
Latest News
/
January 18, 2022
/
AFL Scores $25 Million Crypto.com Sponsorship Deal
Latest News
/
January 18, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

IKEA And Sonos Light Up Your Musical Life
Latest News
/
January 18, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The Symfonisk collaboration between IKEA and Sonos keeps paying off, with the redesigned newest version of their table lamp speaker...
Read More