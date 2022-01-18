Australia will see widespread strikes across multiple industries unless employers provide free rapid antigen tests, and enforce protective measures against Omicron.

The ACTU released a list of ­demands, following a meeting of union leaders.

This comes after a survey of 7,000 business owners by the National Retail Association last week, which showed 86 per cent of retailers weren’t able to get RATs for their workforce, and 95 per cent of businesses were “negatively impacted” by the Omicron strain.

“Retailers are telling us they simply are unable to obtain rapid antigen tests and that their staff are waiting hours and hours in lines waiting to get tested,” National Retailers Association chief executive Dominique Lamb said.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus slammed Scott Morrison’s “let it rip” attitude towards reopening, demanding a “new risk assessment” instead.

“Unions will not hesitate to do whatever action is necessary to keep workers safe,” McManus said. “This will include, if employers do not respond, stopping work.”