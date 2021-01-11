HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Acer Unveils Three New Gaming Monitors With Super-Fast Refresh Rates

By | 11 Jan 2021
Acer has launched three new gaming monitors with up to 275Hz refresh rate ahead of the virtual CES 2021.

One out of the three monitors is shipped with Nitro branding, while the other two feature Predator branding with more expensive price tags, according to GizmoChina.

The first monitor is the Acer Nitro XV282K KV Gaming Monitor, priced at $US900 (A$1160), and is set to be first available in China starting February 2021, followed by the US and Europe in May.

Acer touts the Nitro monitor as the best option for the new generation gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 5 as it supports 4K UHD 120Hz with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate).

The monitor ships with a 28-inch IPS LDC panel with 3840×2160 resolution and 1ms response time.

Next up is the Acer Predator XB273U NX Gaming Monitor, which will retail for $1099 (A$1420) and is set to hit the shelves internationally in May.

This monitor has a 27-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, a stunning 275Hz refresh rate and a 0.5s response time.

The HDR screen also comes with a 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The last monitor Acer has introduced is the Acer Predator XB323QK NV Gaming Monitor, which is the most expensive of the bunch at $1199 ($A1550).

This product comes with a 31.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 3840×2160 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Other features on this monitor include a 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut and TUV Rheinland Eyesafe certification.

The Acer Predator XB323QK NV will debut in China first in March, followed by the US and Europe in May.

Acer has not yet confirmed the Australian pricing or exact release dates Down Under.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
