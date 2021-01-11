The concept design for Samsung’s rumoured upcoming Galaxy ZFlip 3 has been leaked, with a chic and modern clamshell look.

The device imagery, which was first shared to the public on the Korean forum Meeco, shows the ZFlip 3 as having a very similar camera setup to the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is set to launch on January 14.

Concept photos reveal the phone has a triple-rear camera set up which is visible from the front while the phone is folded.

The front display on the ZFlip 3 also appears to be much larger than its predecessors, confirming speculations Samsung was planning on designing a larger 1.81-inch display to accommodate more information.

It also appears to feature more narrow bezels and the device is tipped to have a 6.9 inch foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The rendering of the ZFlip 3 uploaded online shows the ZFlip 3 with a purple colour scheme and rose-gold borders.

Other specs expected in the ZFlip 3 include a mid-range SoC, faster storage, and charging support and it is understood to be launched sometime in Q1 2021.