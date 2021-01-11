HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung’s Galaxy ZFlip 3 Concept Design Makes Foldable Phones Look Cool Again

Samsung’s Galaxy ZFlip 3 Concept Design Makes Foldable Phones Look Cool Again

By | 11 Jan 2021
,

The concept design for Samsung’s rumoured upcoming Galaxy ZFlip 3 has been leaked, with a chic and modern clamshell look.

The device imagery, which was first shared to the public on the Korean forum Meeco, shows the ZFlip 3 as having a very similar camera setup to the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is set to launch on January 14.

Concept photos reveal the phone has a triple-rear camera set up which is visible from the front while the phone is folded.

The front display on the ZFlip 3 also appears to be much larger than its predecessors, confirming speculations Samsung was planning on designing a larger 1.81-inch display to accommodate more information.

It also appears to feature more narrow bezels and the device is tipped to have a 6.9 inch foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The rendering of the ZFlip 3 uploaded online shows the ZFlip 3 with a purple colour scheme and rose-gold borders.

Other specs expected in the ZFlip 3 include a mid-range SoC, faster storage, and charging support and it is understood to be launched sometime in Q1 2021.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, ,
You may also like
Aussies Used Pandemic To Clean & Upgrade Home With Smart Tech, Samsung Says
New 2021 Samsung TV’s Revealed, Thinner, Solar Remote & New Mini LED Technology
New S21 Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Confirmed For Jan 14 Launch
Samsung S Pen & Note Series Here To Stay, More Pen Models Tipped
Samsung Dominates Market Share Of Foldable Smartphones In 2020
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussies Used Pandemic To Clean & Upgrade Home With Smart Tech, Samsung Says
Latest News Samsung
/
January 11, 2021
/
Shaver Shop Cashes In On DIY Hair Bonanza During Pandemic
Latest News
/
January 11, 2021
/
New Ausounds Gear That Takes On Apple Set To Be Popular In OZ
Latest News
/
January 11, 2021
/
Lenovo Launches Affordable 24-Inch Gaming Monitor With Nifty Phone Holder
Latest News Lenovo
/
January 11, 2021
/
New Swann Security Kit Hailed At CES Awards
CES 2021 Latest News Security
/
January 11, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussies Used Pandemic To Clean & Upgrade Home With Smart Tech, Samsung Says
Latest News Samsung
/
January 11, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung has released a new report revealing how the relationship between Australians and their homes changed during the COVID-19 lockdown...
Read More