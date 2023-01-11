HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Acer Unveils New Bike Desk

Acer Unveils New Bike Desk

By | 11 Jan 2023

If treadmill desks don’t cut it for you, Acer has launched their latest eKinekt Bike Desk that lets you sit and exercise during work.

The bike converts energy from the rider’s pedaling power to charge laptops or other devices to let you pedal and work at the same time.

While not exactly built for the gym freak, its definitely an affordable model for moderately active to sedentary people to kick in some power workouts in the middle of their day.

Based on how hefty your workload is, you can switch between Working and Sports Modes to shift desk positions while pedaling to either focus on tasks or workouts. In Sports Mode, the desk top sits further forward, giving more room to lean in, similar to the position on a standard bike or trainer, for added leg space and increased pedaling power, while Working Mode puts it in its original position.

The bike looks a tad too uncomfortable for a long period of sitting however, since you can’t really lean that far back.

This makes us question: how long can you possibly use it for while working from home?

Built with PCR plastic for the desktop and casing, the model is eco-friendly and features two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C port for multiple mobile device charging, a bag hook, and a beverage holder.

You can also use the eKinekt companion app to check riding duration, distance and speed, while indicating the estimated number of calories burned and watts generated.

Priced at $1500, the bike will be available in North America in June. Its launch date in Australia is currently unknown.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
CES 2023: New Acer All-In-Ones Set To Take Down IMacs
CES 2023: Acer Unleashes 45-Inch OLED Predator Gaming Monitor
BREAKING NEWS:Another Senior Executive Quits Acer
Global Notebook Shipments Down 13%
Chromebook Shipments Down 29%: Canalys
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Mark A Great Leap Forward
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
Rugby Australia Supports Anti-Siphoning Laws
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
Till Payments Sacks 120 Sydney Staff
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
Apple To Create MicroLED Displays For Devices
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
Sharp To Deliver OLED Roku TVs To US
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Mark A Great Leap Forward
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Intel’s 4th gen Xeon Scalable processors is one of their most important launches yet, bringing a rise in data centre...
Read More