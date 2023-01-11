HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Mark A Great Leap Forward

New Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Mark A Great Leap Forward

By | 11 Jan 2023

Intel’s 4th gen Xeon Scalable processors is one of their most important launches yet, bringing a rise in data centre performance, efficiency, security and new capabilities for AI, the cloud, the network and edge, and the most powerful supercomputers.

Working with consumers and partners for the 4th gen Xeon – the Xeon CPU Max Series and the Data Centre GPU Max Series – Intel promises differentiated solutions and systems at scale to tackle even the largest computing challenges.

Their unique approach to serving up purpose-built, workload-first acceleration and highly optimised software that’s tuned for specific workloads allows them to deliver the right performance at the right power for the best overall cost of ownership.

These are also Intel’s most sustainable data processor centres yet, offering a range of features for managing power and performance, making the best use of CPU resources to achieve key sustainability goals.

“The launch of 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors and the Max Series product family is a pivotal moment in Intel’s turnaround, reigniting our path to leadership in the data centre and growing our footprint in new arenas, “says Sandra Rivera, Intel vice president and general manager of the Data Centre and AI Group.

Compared with previous generations, 4th Gen Intel Xeon consumers can expect a 2,9x average per watt efficiency improvement for targeted workloads when utilising built-in accelerators, up to 70W power savings per CPU in optimised power mode with minimal power loss.

On top of this, the new optimised power mode can deliver as much as 20 per cent socket power savings with a less than five per cent performance impact for selected workloads.

Innovations in air and liquid cooling reduce total data centre energy consumption even further.

These are connected using Intel embedded multi-die interconnect bridge packaging tech with new features including increased memory bandwidth with PCle5.0 and Compute Express Link 1.1 interconnect.


320634

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
CES 2023: Belkin Pledges To Use Recycled Packaging
CES 2023: Samsung Reveals Sustainability, Connected Future Plans
CES 2023: Intel Unveils Faster 13th Gen CPU Lineup
Lenovo Profits Leaps While HP Dives, Plans To Sack 6,000 Workers
30% Of PCs ARM-Based By 2026: Report
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Acer Unveils New Bike Desk
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
Rugby Australia Supports Anti-Siphoning Laws
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
Till Payments Sacks 120 Sydney Staff
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
Apple To Create MicroLED Displays For Devices
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
Sharp To Deliver OLED Roku TVs To US
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Acer Unveils New Bike Desk
Latest News
/
January 11, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
If treadmill desks don’t cut it for you, Acer has launched their latest eKinekt Bike Desk that lets you sit...
Read More