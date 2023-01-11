Intel’s 4th gen Xeon Scalable processors is one of their most important launches yet, bringing a rise in data centre performance, efficiency, security and new capabilities for AI, the cloud, the network and edge, and the most powerful supercomputers.

Working with consumers and partners for the 4th gen Xeon – the Xeon CPU Max Series and the Data Centre GPU Max Series – Intel promises differentiated solutions and systems at scale to tackle even the largest computing challenges.

Their unique approach to serving up purpose-built, workload-first acceleration and highly optimised software that’s tuned for specific workloads allows them to deliver the right performance at the right power for the best overall cost of ownership.

These are also Intel’s most sustainable data processor centres yet, offering a range of features for managing power and performance, making the best use of CPU resources to achieve key sustainability goals.

“The launch of 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors and the Max Series product family is a pivotal moment in Intel’s turnaround, reigniting our path to leadership in the data centre and growing our footprint in new arenas, “says Sandra Rivera, Intel vice president and general manager of the Data Centre and AI Group.

Compared with previous generations, 4th Gen Intel Xeon consumers can expect a 2,9x average per watt efficiency improvement for targeted workloads when utilising built-in accelerators, up to 70W power savings per CPU in optimised power mode with minimal power loss.

On top of this, the new optimised power mode can deliver as much as 20 per cent socket power savings with a less than five per cent performance impact for selected workloads.

Innovations in air and liquid cooling reduce total data centre energy consumption even further.

These are connected using Intel embedded multi-die interconnect bridge packaging tech with new features including increased memory bandwidth with PCle5.0 and Compute Express Link 1.1 interconnect.