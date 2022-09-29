Just as Intel announces its 13th-gen Raptor Lake processors, Acer has revamped its range of Predator Orion 7000 Gaming desktops to feature the new chips.

Designed to deliver the best of the best in desktop gaming performance, the Orion 7000 (PO7-650) series is one of the first to upgrade to the new Raptor Lake processors, with the aim of providing gamers with the very best in gaming performance.

“With the new 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, the Predator Orion 7000 powers extraordinary performance for even the most demanding game titles,” said General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer Inc, Jeff Lee.

“The Predator Orion 7000 continues to deliver best-in-class gameplay experiences beyond what gamers expect, and we’re excited to be among the first to bring the new CPUs to market.”

The revamped range features up to the flagship Intel Core i9-13900K, which like the rest of the range, makes use of a hybrid architecture of Performance and Efficiency cores, maximizing processing power.

Partnered with high end Nvidia GeForce graphics cards, up to the RTX 3090, as well as up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, the Orion 7000 is the peak of gaming and creative performance.

All of this is encased within a EMI-compliant chassis, with a tempered-glass side panel to show off the lovely RGB internals. Keeping all of this intense power ice cold is a pair 140mm Predator FrostBlade 2.0 front fans as well as a 120mm model at the back, which sports eight ARGB-infused LEDs.

For even more efficient thermal management, the Orion 7000 also sports an AIO liquid CPU, keeping your tower as cool as it looks.

Front ports include 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C and two audio jacks, whilst the rear boasts 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C, 2x USB 2.0 and three audio jacks.

Pricing and availability for the new Orion 7000 Series of desktops is yet to be announced.