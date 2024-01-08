Acer has debuted the latest additions to their Swift and Aspire laptop ranges, powered by Intel’s Core Ultra processors, as well as dedicated keys that summon Microsoft’s CoPilot.

The Acer Aspire Vero, powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, is made partly from recycled materials for its 16-inch, 2,560 x 1,600 screen.

It’s able to last up to 10.5 hours on one single charge, and has Wi-Fi 7 capability, as well as two USB-C ports. It ships with Windows 11, complete with CoPilot.

It will be available in North America from April, and retail starting at $750. In March, it will be available in Europe for at least €1,199. Australian pricing is still to come.

Next up is the Acer Aspire Go 15, and Aspire Go 14, which now come with Intel Core i3 N-Series processors. The Go 14 can also be equipped with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series chips.

Both also have dedicated CoPilot keys, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The smaller model has a WUXGA display, whereas the larger one has an FHD screen.

The Aspire Go 15 will be available in Australia during Q1 and will retail starting at A$799. The Aspire Go 14 (Intel and AMD) Australian pricing and availability is still to come.

The company has also unveiled an updated Swift laptop range, which includes the new Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, and Intel Arc built in GPUs.

Acer has referred to them as “AI PCs,” complete with dedicated CoPilot keys, and AI-boosted video conferencing features like background blur and automatic framing.

The 16-inch comes with a 3.2K OLED display, and the 14-inch comes with a 2.8K OLED screen. Both can open up to 180 degrees and support LPDDR5X memory up to 32GB, and SSDs up to 2TB.

The 16-inch will be available in Australia beginning Q2 2024, and will retail starting at A$1,899. The 14-inch will be available from Q1, and will retail starting at A$1,699.

Lastly, the Acer Swift 14 now comes with Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. It will come with a dedicated CoPilot key, as well as a 2.8K OLED display.

Additionally, it has AI-augmented video conferencing features and supports memory up to 32GB, and SSDs up to 1TB.

This model will be available in Australia from late Q1 2024, and will retail starting at A$4,199.