Casio has revealed it is adding to its G-SHOCK RANGEMAN watch series designed for adventurers with the GPRH1000-9, and the GPRH1000-1.

The watches are claimed to blend strength and functionality by being made tough enough to endure extreme outdoor weather. The entire line is also shock, mud, water, and dust resistant.

The watches have solar-assisted charging, GPS, and Bluetooth and provide real-time information and analysis when users are running, trekking, swimming, and biking. The GPS allows the user to know their distance, speed measurements, and precise position.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the new watches have six sensors and a heart rate monitor to track and provide health metrics, which is powered by Polar Suite and smartphone connectivity to the CASIO Watches App.

There is also a Super Illuminator LED backlight, which really just means it increases readability in low-light conditions.

The design of the new watches includes a urethane band, ideal for water-based activities, and is sustainability-minded with the incorporation of bio-based resin pieces.

The G-SHOCK GPRH1000-9 and GPRH1000-1 are available in vibrant yellow and black, and retail for $500 USD in the United States. Pricing and release dates in Australia have not yet been released.