HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Casio Reveals G-SHOCK Watches With Health Tracking & GPS

Casio Reveals G-SHOCK Watches With Health Tracking & GPS

By | 8 Jan 2024

Casio has revealed it is adding to its G-SHOCK RANGEMAN watch series designed for adventurers with the GPRH1000-9, and the GPRH1000-1.

The watches are claimed to blend strength and functionality by being made tough enough to endure extreme outdoor weather. The entire line is also shock, mud, water, and dust resistant.

The watches have solar-assisted charging, GPS, and Bluetooth and provide real-time information and analysis when users are running, trekking, swimming, and biking. The GPS allows the user to know their distance, speed measurements, and precise position.
For outdoor enthusiasts, the new watches have six sensors and a heart rate monitor to track and provide health metrics, which is powered by Polar Suite and smartphone connectivity to the CASIO Watches App.

There is also a Super Illuminator LED backlight, which really just means it increases readability in low-light conditions.
The design of the new watches includes a urethane band, ideal for water-based activities, and is sustainability-minded with the incorporation of bio-based resin pieces.

The G-SHOCK GPRH1000-9 and GPRH1000-1 are available in vibrant yellow and black, and retail for $500 USD in the United States. Pricing and release dates in Australia have not yet been released.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Shriro Awash With Cash Despite Revenues Down 20% & Profits 25%
Cashed Up Shiro Set To Distribute Cash After Exiting Loss Making Appliance Market
Casio G-Shock Remaster Series Revisits Classic Designs
OZ Distributors Under Pressure
Shriro Adds Two New NSW Account Managers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Acer Revamps Swift & Aspire Laptops With New Intel Processors & CoPilot
Latest News
/
January 8, 2024
/
Are New Roku TVs Set To Go On Sale In OZ
Latest News
/
January 8, 2024
/
Acer Unveils 57” Monitor At CES 2024
Latest News
/
January 8, 2024
/
Microsoft To Launch Exclusive Game On Rival Platforms
Latest News
/
January 8, 2024
/
Apple Finally Delivers on ‘Batterygate’ Payouts
Latest News
/
January 8, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Acer Revamps Swift & Aspire Laptops With New Intel Processors & CoPilot
Latest News
/
January 8, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Acer has debuted the latest additions to their Swift and Aspire laptop ranges, powered by Intel’s Core Ultra processors, as...
Read More