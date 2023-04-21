Acer has announced a slew of new TravelMate business laptops, all powered by 13th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, with OLED displays available in the range.

Below are the range of laptops, all of which will hit the Australian market in the second half of the year.

Acer TravelMate P6 14

The latest TravelMate P6 14 is the top of the range, sporting a 2.8K OLED (2880×1800) display panel, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and support for 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space.

Powered by Intel vPro, and an Intel Evo™ design, plus 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, 32 GB LPDDR5 memory and a 65 Wh fast-charging battery.

The TravelMate P6 14 laptop also features 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity for faster and stronger wireless internet connection needed by mobile professionals.

Acer TravelMate P4 14 and Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14

The TravelMate P4 14- and 16-inch versions, along with the TravelMate P4 Spin laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors, in addition to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs.

The TravelMate P4 14 highlights a lightweight magnesium-alloy chassis, a 16:10 thin bezel display, with up to 2.2K resolution, while the portable P4 Spin 14 comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen panel with up to WUXGA resolutions, and a dockable stylus.

Acer TravelMate P2 14 and Acer TravelMate P2 16

The Acer TravelMate P2 series laptop showcases a 14- and 16-inch 16:10 WUGXA (1920 x 1200) screen, with a wide-angle view of 170 degrees.

Both are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs, and sport a larger touchpad, and a 180-degree hinge for versatility.

Wi-Fi 6E and 4G LTE, plus a Thunderbolt 4 Type C port that supports 40 Gbps data transfer and dual 4K displays, makes this the ultimate laptop to buzz from meeting to meeting with.

All the latest TravelMate business laptops run on Windows 11 and feature Acer Dust Defender technology, as well as Acer Light Sensing technology, which intelligently detects ambient colour and light to adjust the brightness and colour temperature of the display.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer TravelMate range will be in Australia in the second half of 2023, ranging from approximately A$1,269 for the P2 14 and 16, through to $1,859 for the P4 16.