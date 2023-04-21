HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Game-Changing Acer Predator Laptops

New Game-Changing Acer Predator Laptops

By | 21 Apr 2023

Acer are shaking up the gaming laptop scene with major updates to the Predator line-up, with new designs and support for industry-leading technology.

The sleek new Predator Triton 17 X contains some of the most powerful components around, making it one of the fastest laptops for gamers and creators.

It can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, and it has state-of-the-art thermal solutions to keep the components cool when your gaming gets busy.

Meanwhile, the Predator Helios Neo 16 has all the powerful components the Helios line is renowned for, but comes down more affordable, while models will offer high-performance 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors, paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with Maximum Graphics Power of 140W.

Then you have the small but powerful Triton 14, which stars a 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4070 or 4050 Laptop GPU.

The next-generation Predator Helios 3D 15 gaming laptop supports the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4080 Laptop GPU, and uses the combo of the SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display, and real-time scene rendering technologies to bring 3D to life in its 15.6″ display.

Acer is also set to announce the latest addition to its line-up of gaming desktops, the Predator Orion X, and new additions to its range of curved screens.

The Predator Orion X is equipped with a 13th gen Intel i9-13900KS processor, which features 24 cores and 32 threads, 150W TDP with the latest hybrid architecture, and can hit 6 Ghz for high-powered processor performance.

Then, with a 44.5-inch” screen and 1500R curvature, the Nitro XZ452CU V promises a premium viewing experience, with ultrawide 32:9 5220×1440 aspect ratio and rapid refresh rate at speeds of 165 Hz. It also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and lessen input lag.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Acer Orion X Gaming Desktop Set For Glory
Acer Launches TravelMate Business Laptop Range
Acer Launches Powerful, Eco-Friendly Aspire Vero 15 Laptop
LG Adds NVIDIA GeForce NOW In 4K
Acer Announce New Chromebook
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Acer Orion X Gaming Desktop Set For Glory
Latest News
/
April 21, 2023
/
Samsung Launches First Mini-LED Flat Gaming Monitor In OZ
Latest News
/
April 21, 2023
/
Casio G-Shock Remaster Series Revisits Classic Designs
Latest News
/
April 21, 2023
/
Acer Launches TravelMate Business Laptop Range
Latest News
/
April 21, 2023
/
Apple Watch A Health Device Dud, Then They Saw Masimo’s Technology Court Hears
Latest News
/
April 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Acer Orion X Gaming Desktop Set For Glory
Latest News
/
April 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The new Acer Predator Orion X gaming desktop features a sci-fi-inspired, DIY-friendly design and runs on up to the 13th...
Read More