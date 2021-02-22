Acer is continuing its partnership with Sauber Motorsport, which manages and operates the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula One team, into the 2021 season.

The Taiwanese manufacturer will supply commercial-grade Enduro and TravelMate notebooks, ConceptD workstations (below), and digital displays to the team for use in its HQ, team garage, and pit wall. Acer is also launching a marketing campaign featuring driver Kimi Räikkönen.

The partnership is a great way to capture the age 13-44 demographic, said Hajo Blingen, Vice President Marketing, Acer Europe SA.

“At Acer we not only push the boundaries of what is possible in technology, but also in digital marketing by bringing even more engaging content and stories to our fan community.

“Formula One, one of the sports with the highest viewership and fastest growth in the digital arena globally, is the perfect platform to engage with the generation Y/Z and their lifestyle,” said Blingen.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG, said he was delighted to see the partnership continue.

“Our work together in 2020 highlighted the synergies between the world of high-end information technology and motorsport – both are highly competitive environments in which the pursuit of performance is the constant objective and in which every day opens new possibilities of development.

“Working together in 2021 is a natural result of this and we are looking forward to sharing a successful season together,” he said.

Rival Lenovo has also inked a motorsport deal this year, becoming the title partner of motorbike manufacturer Ducati’s MotoGP team.