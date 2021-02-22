Optus Sport has nabbed the rights to the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro football tournament in the runup to 2023’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Seen as the world’s second most prestigious national women’s football competition, the Women’s Euro will feature five of the six top ranked global teams (Australia is seventh). Optus now holds the rights to live stream every match from both the women’s and men’s tournaments.

According to Corin Dimopoulos, Optus Sport’s Head of TV & Content, the move strengthens the platform’s association with women’s football.

“No matter what the code, every year we are continuing to observe exponential growth in women’s sport across the globe, and we saw this as a terrific opportunity to continue our investment in this market.

“We had tremendous success streaming the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019, have seen great interest in the Barclays Women’s Super League, and are continuing to look into acquiring future women’s football leagues and tournaments,” he said.

The women’s tournament will be held from 6th to 31st July 2022, with all 31 games to be broadcast live exclusively on Optus Sport.