Home > Brands > Acer > Acer Hits Record High Margin Of 3.2% In Q2

Acer Hits Record High Margin Of 3.2% In Q2

By | 6 Aug 2020
Acer’s operating income hit NT$2.13 billion (A$100 million) in the second quarter of the year, marking a record high margin of 3.2%. This was driven by the strong demand for work-from-home and distance learning products.

The company’s consolidated revenues stood at NT$65.58 billion (A$3.1 billion), while gross profits reached NT$7.14 billion (A$340 million).

The company’s multiple business engines continued their strong momentum through the quarter, with Acer Cyber Security recording year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 24%, Weblink International grew by 25% y-o-y and Acer Synergy Tech surged by 88% y-o-y.

Acer also launched a host of new consumer products and won numerous awards in the second quarter.

For example, in June Acer launched a new rugged notebook, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, as well as a range of new Predator gaming laptops, including the Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Predator Triton 300, and Nitro 7.

 

