Home > Content > Aussies Gain Free Quibi Subscription In Video Streaming Wars

By | 6 Aug 2020
Embattled video streaming provider, Quibi, has launched a free ad-supported tier for Australians, as it struggles to cement its customer base despite attracting a slew of A-list talent for original content including; Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez, Bill Murray and Kendall Jenner.

The service has been dubbed a ‘multi-billion dollar flop’ by some commentators, despite a boom in video streaming uptake from the likes of Disney+ and HBO Max.

In the US, both of Quibi’s subscription tiers are paid, with an ad-supported variant coming in around US$5/month.

The company is backed by around US$1.75 billion and is a brainchild of former Disney Chief Executive, Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Quibi launched in April, loaded with ‘bite-sized’ short episodes of original content shows and movies in easily digestible chapters for mobile users. The paid for service was around $12.99/month in Australia, however, latest reports suggest the price will be halved.

Reports suggest Quibi has spent upwards of $500 million in development, as it seeks to attract a millennial audience with famous faces and short-form content.

According to the Telegraph in London, Quibi downloads hit 300,000 in the US and Canada on its first day, dwarfed by the 5 million who snared Disney+ on day one.

The service has reportedly been downloaded by 3 million smartphone users, however, commentators warn many may be on the free-trial period.

Commentators remain uncertain of the future of the company, who recently rolled-out a TV cast feature for its service, after recognising demand for large-screens during the coronavirus pandemic.

