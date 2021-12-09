As previously reported, Seven West Media have been keen to takeover 100 per cent of Prime Media Group, its main regional broadcasting affiliate, in a deal worth $131.9 million for a while, and the ACCC have now announced they will not oppose the acquisition.

“Given the importance of media markets, we decided to conduct a public review of this proposed acquisition,” says ACCC Chair Rod Sims.

“Despite not opposing the 2019 proposed acquisition, we thought it was important to still closely scrutinize this transaction.”