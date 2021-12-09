HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ACCC Greenlights Seven Takeover Of Prime Media Group

ACCC Greenlights Seven Takeover Of Prime Media Group

By | 9 Dec 2021

As previously reported, Seven West Media have been keen to takeover 100 per cent of Prime Media Group, its main regional broadcasting affiliate, in a deal worth $131.9 million for a while, and the ACCC have now announced they will not oppose the acquisition.

“Given the importance of media markets, we decided to conduct a public review of this proposed acquisition,” says ACCC Chair Rod Sims.

“Despite not opposing the 2019 proposed acquisition, we thought it was important to still closely scrutinize this transaction.”

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
ACCC Reveals Obvious Flaws In NBN Speed
Mobile Network Investment Focused on 5G in Major Cities
Federal Court Rules Mazda Australia Misled Customers
Employsure Fined $1M For Misleading Google Ads
More Than 75% Of NBN Users On High-Speed Service
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Adds Hotel Keys To Wallet
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
China Smart Tech Power Puts Australian Economy At Risk
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
Chip Delivery Wait Times Blow Out To 6 Months
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
Offical Digital Currency For Retailers + Smartphones Coming
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
Livestream Shopping Reaching Younger Audiences
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Adds Hotel Keys To Wallet
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple has announced a partnership with Hyatt, who will become the first hotel partner to give guests digital hotel keys...
Read More