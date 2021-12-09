ACCC Greenlights Seven Takeover Of Prime Media Group
As previously reported, Seven West Media have been keen to takeover 100 per cent of Prime Media Group, its main regional broadcasting affiliate, in a deal worth $131.9 million for a while, and the ACCC have now announced they will not oppose the acquisition.
“Given the importance of media markets, we decided to conduct a public review of this proposed acquisition,” says ACCC Chair Rod Sims.
“Despite not opposing the 2019 proposed acquisition, we thought it was important to still closely scrutinize this transaction.”