Chip Delivery Wait Times Blow Out To 6 Months

By | 9 Dec 2021

Despite recent talk that crippling components shortages were set to ease next year, wait times for chip delivery grew by four days in November, suggesting that the end of the drought is still some way off.

According to research by Susquehanna Financial Group, there is currently a massive 25 week wait period, the longest wait time since the company started tracking such data in 2017.

“While the expansion is less than most months of late, we had hoped for a clear reversal,” Susquehanna analyst Chris Rolland said in a research note.

“Supply pressure will remain well into 2022” for all chips. Rolland also warns that long times have traditionally been followed by an over-correction in the market, leading to oversupply. This is caused by companies over-ordering, and then cancelling once they have enough parts delivered.

